BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second consecutive term, four ministers sworn in

GUWAHATI: Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam chief minister for a second consecutive term on Tuesday, marking the formation of the NDA government in the state for the third straight time.
Four from NDA – Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog (both from BJP), AGP president Atul Bora and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro – took oath as ministers.
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers of 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, ambassadors of some countries, industrialists, and religious leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony. Sarma’s mother and other family members were also present.
Ahead of his swearing-in, Sarma posted on X, “May the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev illuminate the lives of everyone in Assam and open new pathways to peace, progress and prosperity. Assam will scale new heights of development in the coming days with their blessings.”
Atul Bora said the NDA’s third term would be a golden period for Assam. Several Chief Ministers, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, thanked the people of Assam for voting for development, calling the mandate historic. They praised Modi for his increased focus on the Northeast and for ensuring the region’s continuous development.
The NDA secured a record 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, with the BJP winning 82 constituencies. Its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland Peoples' Front, bagged 10 seats each.
The NDA had opened the gateway to the Northeast by winning Assam in 2016 under the leadership of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP.
The BJP fought this year’s elections on the planks of identity and development.
Consistent with that agenda, Sarma had on Monday posted on X, “Assam’s land, identity and future are non-negotiable. After freeing 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachment, #NDA3.0 moves ahead with a firm resolve to reclaim 5 lakh more bighas for the people of Assam. Because for us, Jati (community), Mati (land), Bheti (foundation) come first.”