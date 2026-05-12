BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second consecutive term, four ministers sworn in

GUWAHATI: Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam chief minister for a second consecutive term on Tuesday, marking the formation of the NDA government in the state for the third straight time.

Four from NDA – Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog (both from BJP), AGP president Atul Bora and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro – took oath as ministers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers of 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, ambassadors of some countries, industrialists, and religious leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony. Sarma’s mother and other family members were also present.

Ahead of his swearing-in, Sarma posted on X, “May the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev illuminate the lives of everyone in Assam and open new pathways to peace, progress and prosperity. Assam will scale new heights of development in the coming days with their blessings.”