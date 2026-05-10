Himanta Biswa Sarma elected NDA leader in Assam; set to return as CM for second term

Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party on Sunday, thus clearing the decks for his appointment as the Chief Minister of the new government.

BJP’s central observer Jagat Prakash Nadda and co-observer Nayab Singh Saini were present during Sarma’s election.

Briefly speaking after his election, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for electing the BJP-led NDA for the third straight time.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Assam’s development to a level we could not imagine. The results of the election are a reflection of the development initiatives,” Sarma said.

He assured that Assam’s continuous development would be the main agenda of the NDA which comprises BJP, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front. He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the prevailing peace in Assam.

The leaders of the NDA parties will shortly meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Lok Bhawan where Sarma will stake a claim to form the new government.