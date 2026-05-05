'Historic mandate' under Modi: Delhi BJP celebrates election wins in Bengal, Assam

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s sweeping victories in the West Bengal and Assam election results, calling them a clear endorsement of public trust and the welfare-driven policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Led by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with party workers, also took out a “Bengal Victory March” on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg amid music and celebrations.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leaders extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, describing the outcome as a “historic mandate.” Chief Minister said the Centre’s development agenda would now benefit West Bengal as well, adding that the state is poised to move forward on a rapid growth trajectory, much like the national capital.

The Chief Minister and her Cabinet colleagues celebrated the victory at the Delhi Secretariat, where the occasion was marked by a light-hearted exchange of traditional Bengali snacks such as jhal muri and rasgulla. She expressed confidence that people across the country would continue to back development, stability, and good governance in the years ahead.