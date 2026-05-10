Assam Governor invites CM-designate Himanta to form govt, swearing-in on May 12

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma will be sworn in on May 12 in the presence of leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sarma was on Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of BJP Legislature Party as well as NDA Legislature Party, clearing the decks for his second straight term as the Chief Minister. The BJP had appointed Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as observer and co-observer respectively to oversee the election process.

Later on the day, Sarma was accompanied by the leaders of the NDA parties – BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) – met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the next government after submitting a list of the elected members supporting the NDA.

“Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya invited Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to form the new government in Assam. The Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Sarma as Chief Minister and to the members of the Council of Ministers,” according to an official statement.

This will be the NDA’s third consecutive term in Assam since the BJP-led alliance first came to power in 2016 under then CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

The NDA had bagged 102 of the state's 126 seats in the Assembly elections – 82 by BJP alone, and 10 each by AGP and BPF.