'CEC and EC Act, 2023 amounts to fraud on Constitution': Petitioner to SC

NEW DELHI: Lok Prahari, one of the petitioners in the batch of pleas challenging the CEC and EC Act, 2023, argued before the SC that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Other Election Commissioners (EC) Act, 2023, amounted to a 'fraud on the Constitution',

The pleas contended that the Act enabled executive dominance over appointments to the Election Commission.

Appearing in person, S N Shukla, the former IAS officer and General Secretary of Lok Prahari, told the apex court that the law violated Articles 14 and 324 by failing to ensure an independent, impartial and transparent appointment process.

"The selection committee, as presently constituted, had an inherent incapacity to make objective selections. The records show serious procedural and constitutional defects in how the law was enacted and implemented," Shukla submitted to the top court.

He requested either to strike down the provisions or read them down by introducing a judicial safeguard, by appointing the Chief Justice of India.

The SC was hearing PILs (Public Interest Litigations) challenging the EC law on appointment of CEC and ECs by a panel which does not include the CJI (Chief Justice of India).