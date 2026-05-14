‘Hinduism way of life, temple visit not a must’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that Hinduism is a way of life and that it is not necessary for a Hindu to mandatorily go to a temple or perform a ritual in order to remain a Hindu. Even lighting a lamp inside the house is enough to prove one’s belief.
During a hearing in the Sabarimala reference case, advocate Dr G Mohan Gopal, appearing for one of the intervenors in the case, said that there has been a demand for social justice emerging from within religious communities.
“Hinduism was defined as a religious category. Thereafter, in 1966, it was held that a Hindu is one who accepts the Vedas as the highest authority in all matters of religion and philosophy. They never asked me. None of us ever said that.
I have the highest respect for the Vedas and great admiration for them. But is it a fact that every person today classified as Hindu accepts the Vedas as the highest authority in all spiritual and philosophical matters?” he submitted to the apex court.
Hearing his submissions, Justice B V Nagarathna, the lone lady judge on the bench, said, “That is why Hinduism is called a way of life. It is not necessary for a Hindu to mandatorily visit a temple or perform a ritual in order to remain a Hindu.
One need not be ritualistic, and nobody can come in the way of people having their faith.” Echoing similar voices, the CJI said even if an individual lights a lamp inside his hut, it’s enough to prove his religion.
The nine-judge Constitution bench, headed by CJI Surya Kant, passed these strong observations while hearing a batch of petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple, and on the ambit of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made his submissions before the bench and argued against the court’s intervention into matters of religion.
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