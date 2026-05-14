India flags 'unilateral sanctions' and 'coercive measures' at BRICS, stresses safe Hormuz passage

NEW DELHI: At the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, India on Thursday mounted a sharp critique of the growing use of unilateral sanctions and coercive economic measures, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warning that such actions were disproportionately hurting developing countries and weakening global stability.
In his national statement, Jaishankar criticised the “increasing” use of “unilateral coercive measures and sanctions inconsistent with international law and the UN Charter.”
“Such measures disproportionately affect developing countries. These unjustifiable measures cannot substitute dialogue, nor can pressure replace diplomacy,” he said.
While Jaishankar did not directly name the United States, the remarks come amid expanding US sanctions targeting firms and countries trading with Iran and Russia.
Such sanctions have increasingly affected access to international banking and payment systems because of the central role of the American financial network in the global economy. India has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions, including on BRICS platforms.
The minister raised concerns over instability in West Asia and disruptions to key maritime trade routes.
“The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation,” Jaishankar said.
“Safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being,” he added, underlining concerns over shipping disruptions and energy security amid continuing regional tensions.
Jaishankar reiterated India’s support for a “two-state solution” to the Israel-Palestine conflict and broadened his remarks to issues ranging from terrorism and climate change to technology and global governance reform.
“The challenges before us continue to widen disparities and constrain development. For many developing countries, the priority is not only growth, but managing vulnerabilities under increasingly difficult global conditions,” he said.
BRICS now comprises 11 major emerging economies, collectively representing nearly half the world’s population, around 40 per cent of global GDP and roughly a quarter of global trade.
Calling terrorism a continuing global threat, Jaishankar said, “There can be no justification for terrorism in any form. Cross-border terrorism violates the basic principles of international relations. Zero tolerance must remain an uncompromising and universal norm.”
On emerging technologies, he warned that rapid technological advances were creating new inequalities. “While they offer opportunities, they also raise concerns relating to trust, transparency, and equitable access. Bridging the digital divide must remain a shared priority,” he said.
He also called for “climate justice” alongside climate action, stressing the need for financing and accessible support for developing economies.
Jaishankar further argued that the weakening of multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations, had strengthened the case for reform.
“With each passing day, the case for reformed multilateralism only gets stronger. This includes the reform of the UN Security Council in both the permanent and non-permanent categories. Continued delay comes at a high cost,” he said.
The meeting also saw strong remarks from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who urged BRICS countries to condemn what he called violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including their “illegal aggression” against Iran.