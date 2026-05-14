India flags 'unilateral sanctions' and 'coercive measures' at BRICS, stresses safe Hormuz passage

NEW DELHI: At the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, India on Thursday mounted a sharp critique of the growing use of unilateral sanctions and coercive economic measures, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warning that such actions were disproportionately hurting developing countries and weakening global stability.

In his national statement, Jaishankar criticised the “increasing” use of “unilateral coercive measures and sanctions inconsistent with international law and the UN Charter.”

“Such measures disproportionately affect developing countries. These unjustifiable measures cannot substitute dialogue, nor can pressure replace diplomacy,” he said.

While Jaishankar did not directly name the United States, the remarks come amid expanding US sanctions targeting firms and countries trading with Iran and Russia.

Such sanctions have increasingly affected access to international banking and payment systems because of the central role of the American financial network in the global economy. India has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions, including on BRICS platforms.