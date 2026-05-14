'Peace cannot be piecemeal': India pushes for diplomacy amid global conflicts, urges stronger BRICS cooperation

India on Thursday called on BRICS nations to explore "practical ways" to collectively address the impact of global conflicts, economic instability and trade disruptions, as the bloc’s foreign ministers met in New Delhi for a key two-day conclave.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, inaugurating the meeting attended by representatives from Russia, Iran, Brazil and other BRICS member nations, said the world was witnessing a period of significant geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Without naming specific nations, Jaishankar asserted that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity must anchor international relations, maintaining that "dialogue and diplomacy" offer the only sustainable path to conflict resolution.

Jaishankar said India stands ready to contribute constructively towards de-escalation efforts and to support initiatives aimed at restoring stability while noting that "peace cannot be piecemeal" and "it is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure."

The external affairs minister also strongly pitched for ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime flows through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, and voiced concerns over the "grave humanitarian implications" of the war on Gaza.