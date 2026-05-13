Jaishankar, Lavrov hold talks ahead of key BRICS meet amid push for stronger India-Russia ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held detailed talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi on the eve of BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, reaffirming the continuity of the India-Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” amid shifting global alignments and mounting geopolitical pressure.

“Had a productive exchange of views with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia here in Delhi,” Jaishankar said after the meeting on Wednesday.

“Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science & technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills & talent. Other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed,” he added.

The meeting comes at a time when BRICS nations are preparing for deliberations on global governance, energy security and regional conflicts, with consensus continuing to elude the grouping on the West Asia war.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation within the United Nations, BRICS and G20, along with transport, logistics, financial systems resilient to external pressure, and cooperation in space and science.