Jaishankar, Lavrov hold talks ahead of key BRICS meet amid push for stronger India-Russia ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held detailed talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi on the eve of BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, reaffirming the continuity of the India-Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” amid shifting global alignments and mounting geopolitical pressure.
“Had a productive exchange of views with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia here in Delhi,” Jaishankar said after the meeting on Wednesday.
“Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science & technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills & talent. Other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed,” he added.
The meeting comes at a time when BRICS nations are preparing for deliberations on global governance, energy security and regional conflicts, with consensus continuing to elude the grouping on the West Asia war.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation within the United Nations, BRICS and G20, along with transport, logistics, financial systems resilient to external pressure, and cooperation in space and science.
Ahead of his India visit, Lavrov reinforced Moscow’s commitment to its energy and economic ties with New Delhi, asserting that external pressures would not affect bilateral commitments.
“I can guarantee that India’s interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer. We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements,” he said in an interview with Russia Today–India.
He underlined that Russia has consistently met its obligations to India, particularly in the energy sector. “We continue supplying hydrocarbons such as gas, oil, and coal,” Lavrov said, adding that cooperation on nuclear energy remains central to the relationship.
Highlighting the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, built with Russian assistance, he said it remains a flagship project of bilateral cooperation. “Cooperation on the construction of new power units is continuing. Even so, India needs more,” he noted, referring to expanding energy collaboration.
Lavrov also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as “one of the most energetic leaders the world has ever known”, and said India’s pursuit of strategic autonomy aligns with deeper Russia-India ties.
“There isn’t just one word for these relations… it is hard to imagine a relationship so full and deep,” he said, stressing that the partnership is rooted in “friendship” and long-standing trust.
“A situation where our paths diverge simply does not exist,” he added.
Describing cultural and people-to-people ties as a pillar of the relationship, Lavrov cited the popularity of Indian cinema in Russia and the enduring appeal of the slogan “Hindi-Rusi bhai bhai”, calling it part of a shared cultural memory.