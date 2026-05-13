Will welcome India's peace initiative; one nation blocking BRICS consensus on West Asia war: Iran Dy FM

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday said that Tehran will welcome any initiative by major powers like India to bring peace to West Asia, and added that the country is developing a new service-and-payment-based framework for the passage of merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz in line with international norms.

Gharibabadi, currently in New Delhi, told a select group of journalists that a demand by "one member country" in BRICS to condemn Iran had prevented the grouping from reaching a unified position on the regional conflict, in an apparent reference to the UAE.

"We want India's BRICS chairship to be successful. It is not a good approach to send a signal to the world that the BRICS is divided. One country is insisting to condemn Iran," he said.

"We have not attacked neighbouring countries. They handed their territories to the US to launch an attack on us. We never insisted that Arab countries should be condemned as they allowed their military bases to the US," he added.

Gharibabadi said India has displayed "impartiality" as BRICS chair.

The senior Iranian leader's comments came a day before India hosts a conclave of BRICS foreign ministers ahead of the grouping's annual summit in September.