Ministers, departments take to austerity steps

NEW DELHI: In line with PM Narendra Modi’s push for austerity in government functioning amid the crisis in West Asia, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reduced the size of his convoy by over 50%. Besides Shah, others, including JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh, also the suit.

The reduction in Shah’s convoy, however, maintained the essential vehicles mandated under the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) ‘Z+’ security, but still a significant reduction from the earlier fleet of nearly a dozen vehicles has been done, officials said.

Citing security considerations, the officials said though detailed information about the home minister’s protection setup cannot be disclosed, the reduction in his convoy is among the first visible signs of implementing the PM’s austerity directive, indicating a shift in governance optics and priorities at the highest levels.

Officials, however, clarified that the downsising of Shah’s convoy has not led to any dilution of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The move comes shortly after the PM urged ministers and officials to adopt a more restrained and cost-effective approach in official protocols, emphasising the need to set an example of simplicity and efficiency in public life.