Over 38 people from Kuki, Naga communities 'detained, held hostage' by various groups, says Manipur HM

Day after three church leaders belonging to the Kuki community were shot dead by suspected militants, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Thursday said over 38 people belonging to the Naga, Kuki communities have been detained and held hostage by various groups in the state.

"In total, more than 38 people from both the communities were detained by different groups. We are actively holding discussions with civil society groups and political leaders to secure their release," Konthoujam told reporters.

Fresh violence gripped Manipur on Wednesday, as suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife wounded in Noney district, officials said.

Konthoujam made the remarks while visiting the family of the civilian killed in the attack near Jouzangtek in Noney district on Wednesday evening.