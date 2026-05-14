Punjab final electoral rolls to be published on October 1: CEO Anindita Mitra

CHANDIGARH: The final electoral rolls for poll-bound Punjab will be published on October 1, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, as mapping of 1.79 crore voters out of the 2.14 crore voters in the state has been completed.

Meanwhile, the Congress has questioned the timing of the SIR as the state is heading towards the assembly elections in less than ten months from now.

AAP also expressed concern over the autonomy and neutrality of the Election Commission of India.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra said, "Under the Pre-SIR mapping undertaken by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, mapping of 1,79,56,656 voters has already been completed out of the total 2,14,57,160 voters in the state, accounting for 83.69 per cent of the electorate.’’

She said that 89.58 per cent of the mapping has been completed in rural areas of Punjab, while 73 per cent of the mapping work has been completed in urban areas.

Mitra added that the booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house visits from June 25 to July 24, and a meeting with representatives of all political parties has been called on Friday to address and clarify any doubts regarding the SIR process.

"We are requesting all parties to have their booth-level agents ready to assist in claims and objections,” she said.

Mitra said, "For this extensive exercise, the entire election machinery has been mobilised, including 24,453 BLOs, 2,476 Supervisors, 117 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 234 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs)", informed the Chief Electoral Officer, adding that on average, each BLO has been assigned only around 300 households and over 1,200 voters about the SIR exercise.

She categorically said that the primary objective of the exercise is to ensure inclusion of every eligible citizen in the electoral rolls while removing ineligible persons from the list.