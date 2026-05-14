UPNAL employees regularisation row: Uttarakhand HC warns state of contempt over ‘illegal’ contracts

NAINITAL: In a stinging rebuke to the state administration, the Uttarakhand High Court has taken a stern stance against the government over the ongoing tussle regarding the regularisation of employees under the Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited (UPNAL).

Terming the government’s recent move to introduce new service contracts as a potential act of contempt, the court has threatened to frame charges if officials fail to provide a satisfactory explanation.

The bench was hearing a contempt petition filed by UPNAL workers, who alleged that the state government has consistently defied judicial directives.

The petitioners highlighted that despite previous court orders mandating regularisation, the payment of selected pay scales, and the cessation of arbitrary GST deductions from their wages, the government has remained non-compliant.

During the hearing on Thursday, the state government informed the court that the Supreme Court’s observations regarding the matter were currently under cabinet review, seeking additional time to implement the directives.

The court, however, remained unimpressed by this delay.

"Why should we not frame charges against the concerned officials for willful disobedience of court orders?" the bench asked, visibly displeased with the lack of progress.

The court specifically directed its ire at a new contract introduced by the administration, which the judges observed appeared to be at direct odds with previous judicial mandates.

"Prima facie, this action falls under the category of contempt of court," the bench remarked, questioning the administration on why a new contract was even necessary when clear orders regarding minimum pay scales and the discontinuation of GST deductions had already been issued.

The UPNAL employees have long argued that while they are recruited through the Sainik Kalyan department on an outsourced model, the posts they occupy are of a permanent nature.

Consequently, they contend, these positions should be filled through regular recruitment processes.

The legal battle has roots stretching back to 2018, when the High Court delivered a landmark ruling directing the government to regularise UPNAL workers and ensure "equal pay for equal work."

The state government challenged this ruling in the Supreme Court, signalling its reluctance to proceed with immediate regularisation.

While the issue of equal pay saw progress under the administration of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the introduction of the new service contract has reignited tensions.

Employees allege that the proposed contract is a regressive step aimed at limiting their service rights rather than addressing their longstanding demand for regularisation.

Following the court’s ultimatum, the state sought a two-day extension to file a detailed response. The matter is now scheduled for further hearing next Tuesday.