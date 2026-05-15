Akhilesh Yadav takes 'cycle' jab at PM Modi after fuel price hike

The Centre’s fuel price hike came amid growing concerns over global oil supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

During a rally in Hyderabad, Modi had urged citizens to conserve fuel by opting for work-from-home arrangements and public transport to help reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s appeal, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched several fuel-saving initiatives, with ministers and officials switching to bicycles, e-vehicles and public transport for daily commuting.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna cycled from his official residence to office, while minister Dinesh Pratap Singh used public transport.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reduced his official convoy by 50 per cent, shifted to virtual meetings and announced a two-day work-from-home policy.

(With inputs from PTI)