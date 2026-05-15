Akhilesh Yadav takes 'cycle' jab at PM Modi after fuel price hike

Hours after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fuel conservation appeal, saying the bicycle, the SP’s election symbol, remains the only way forward.
Sharing an illustration of himself riding a bicycle on X, Akhilesh wrote in Hindi, “If one has to move forward, then a bicycle is the only option.”
The Centre’s fuel price hike came amid growing concerns over global oil supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.
During a rally in Hyderabad, Modi had urged citizens to conserve fuel by opting for work-from-home arrangements and public transport to help reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves.
Responding to the Prime Minister’s appeal, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched several fuel-saving initiatives, with ministers and officials switching to bicycles, e-vehicles and public transport for daily commuting.
State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna cycled from his official residence to office, while minister Dinesh Pratap Singh used public transport.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reduced his official convoy by 50 per cent, shifted to virtual meetings and announced a two-day work-from-home policy.
(With inputs from PTI)