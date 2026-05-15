Aravalli row: SC declines to pass order in favour of mining lease holders for now

The Supreme Court on Friday said it won't grant any relief to mining lease holders for the time being, citing “quite disturbing” feedback on mining activities in the Aravalli hills and range.

The apex court said there were specific ecological issues and in February it had asked the environment ministry and other stakeholders to suggest names of domain experts for a panel to define the Aravalli hills and ranges.

"We will not hear this matter in a piecemeal (manner).

We will not permit any activity unless we are fully satisfied," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said after the matter, listed for hearing on Friday, was mentioned.

The top court is hearing a suo motu case titled "In Re: Definition of Aravalli hills and ranges and ancillary issue".

"Lot of things are happening there. We are getting feedback and it is quite disturbing," the CJI observed.

The bench told the lawyer who mentioned the matter if any mining lease is cancelled, the concerned party may challenge it.

"We will not pass any order in favour of the mining lease holders now. This is a sensitive matter," the bench said.