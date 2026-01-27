The Aravallis: A Gadgilesque reimagination

The passing of Madhav Gadgil made front-page news earlier this month. The obituaries emphasised his competence, his achievements, his skill at institution building. They cited, as an example, the Institute of Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru that he founded.

Few, however, emphasised the quality of the man and the power of his imagination. One wishes the word ‘Gadgilesque’ would become a part of common language, representing a new way of looking at man and nature. In that sense, this article is a stand-in waiting for his colleagues, Raman Sukumar and Ramachandra Guha, to elaborate on his imagination.

The question one must strive to ask is, what would happen if Gadgil were to redo the Aravalli report? The Aravallis are a set of mountain ranges ranging across several northern and western states that are being requalified in a scientific report.

At first sight, it would immediately strike Gadgil that this report pretends to be a technical answer to a technical question. It seeks to specify the angle of elevation as a standard answer to all questions. So how would Gadgil respond?