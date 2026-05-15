India must accelerate Ghatak, build joint drone warfare centre, says CISC Air Marshal Dixit

NEW DELHI: India must set up a dedicated joint drone warfare centre with tactics updated every six months and accelerate the Ghatak stealth unmanned combat vehicle (UCAV) programme with far greater urgency, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said Friday, warning that adversaries were already building drones specifically designed to defeat existing Indian defences.

“We cannot update doctrine every six years,” Air Marshal Dixit said at a seminar on unmanned systems organised by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies in the capital. “The hardware is only as good as the doctrine built around it.”

The ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047’ roadmap released earlier this year has also proposed the creation of a dedicated tri-service Drone Force as the military prepares for large-scale integration of autonomous systems across air, land and maritime domains.

The CISC said the proposed joint centre must include live simulation facilities and red team exercises, with operational concepts revised through a rolling six month tactical review cycle instead of the military’s traditionally slower doctrinal update process.

The remarks come amid a broader reassessment within the armed forces following lessons drawn from Operation Sindoor and other contemporary conflicts that have underscored the growing centrality of drones, sensor fusion and autonomous systems in modern warfare.

On Ghatak, India’s stealth unmanned combat air vehicle under development by DRDO, Air Marshal Dixit said the autonomous wingman concept must now move from experimentation to operational urgency.

“This is how the Indian Air Force (IAF) will fight,” he said, drawing a direct parallel with the US Air Force’s XQ 58A Valkyrie operating alongside F-22 fighters and Australia’s Boeing MQ 28 Ghost Bat.

The concept involves a fighter pilot controlling multiple autonomous platforms armed with sensors, electronic warfare payloads and precision weapons through networked systems and helmet-mounted controls. Such teaming would allow high-risk missions to be carried out without exposing additional pilots to danger.