Loot votes, then kick where it hurts: TMC slams Centre over fuel price hike

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the Rs 3 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices, saying the government had “first” looted people’s votes and “then they kick you where it hurts”.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP questioned whether the BJP-led government in West Bengal would now reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, arguing that it no longer needed to worry about central funds being withheld.

“First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable,” O’Brien said.