Loot votes, then kick where it hurts: TMC slams Centre over fuel price hike

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the Rs 3 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices, saying the government had “first” looted people’s votes and “then they kick you where it hurts”.
In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP questioned whether the BJP-led government in West Bengal would now reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, arguing that it no longer needed to worry about central funds being withheld.
“First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable,” O’Brien said.
Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, the first increase in over four years, amid mounting losses faced by fuel retailers due to soaring global crude oil prices.
The hike came 16 days after Assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Fuel rates had remained unchanged throughout the polling period despite a spike in international crude prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.
“Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol & diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government which doesn't have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?” O’Brien said.
Fuel prices differ across states depending on VAT rates imposed by individual state governments.
(With inputs from PTI)