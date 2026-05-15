Maoists gone, Amit Shah, CM Vishnu Deo Sai talk security landscape

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday to discuss the accelerating pace of development and the changing security landscape in the Bastar region.

Accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the chief minister outlined a strategic shift to integrate former conflict zones into the mainstream through expanded healthcare and public service initiatives.

A key focus of the discussion was the transformation of old security camps. Once symbols of regional tension, these sites are now being converted into “Jan Suvidha Kendras” (Public Service Centres).

The centres provide villagers with access to primary and specialised healthcare, banking and financial services, educational resources and enrolment for government welfare schemes.

By centralising these services in remote areas previously affected by Maoist influence, the government aims to strengthen administrative outreach to the most marginalised sections of society.

The chief minister highlighted the progress of the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan, launched on April 13, 2026. In its first month, the campaign screened 2.186 million people for health issues and created comprehensive digital health profiles for residents. Medical teams are now reaching villages where ambulances were previously unable to operate.

Sai said early detection of serious illnesses and free treatment are now available to residents. He also noted that the newly operational super-specialty hospital in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, would reduce the need for patients to travel to Raipur,