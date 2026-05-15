Prateek Yadav had two cardiac arrests in last 13 days

LUCKNOW: Prateek Yadav (38), the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on Wednesday morning of a cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism, had a history of health battles.

Prateek, who was admitted at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow several times over the past year for treatment, suffered two cardiac arrests in the last 13 days.

Yadav, who had been battling pulmonary embolism, hypertension, anxiety-related ailments and recurring cardiac issues, had repeated short-term hospitalisations and continuous medical monitoring over the last one year.

He was reportedly hospitalised on April 30, after he developed severe breathlessness and respiratory distress.

He had a mild cardiac arrest that day and later underwent a surgery for deep vein thrombosis on May 5 at another private hospital in Lucknow. He was discharged the following day.

However, he suffered a heart attack on May 13 that proved fatal. When he was rushed to the civil hospital, doctors said he had stopped breathing before arrival.