Rijiju defends fuel price hike, says India saw lower rise than other nations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday defended the Centre’s decision to raise fuel prices, saying India saw only a marginal increase in petrol and diesel rates compared to several countries that witnessed hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100% following the West Asia conflict.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for balancing economic stability with public welfare, Rijiju said the government acted responsibly to shield citizens from inflationary pressure.

“As the world battled rising fuel costs after the West Asia conflict, India stood apart. While several countries witnessed petrol & diesel hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100%, India limited the increase to just +3.2% for petrol & +3.4% for diesel,” Rijiju said in a post on X.