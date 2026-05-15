Rijiju defends fuel price hike, says India saw lower rise than other nations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday defended the Centre’s decision to raise fuel prices, saying India saw only a marginal increase in petrol and diesel rates compared to several countries that witnessed hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100% following the West Asia conflict.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for balancing economic stability with public welfare, Rijiju said the government acted responsibly to shield citizens from inflationary pressure.
“As the world battled rising fuel costs after the West Asia conflict, India stood apart. While several countries witnessed petrol & diesel hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100%, India limited the increase to just +3.2% for petrol & +3.4% for diesel,” Rijiju said in a post on X.
“Even as Brent crude crossed $100/barrel & global markets turned volatile, India's public sector oil companies absorbed huge losses for weeks to protect citizens from inflation & economic pressure. This is governance with responsibility. This is leadership that puts people first. Under PM Narendra Modi, India continues to balance economic stability with public welfare,” he added.
Rijiju also shared data comparing fuel price hikes across countries amid the West Asia conflict. According to the figures, Malaysia recorded an 89.7% rise in petrol prices and a 112.7% increase in diesel prices, while the US saw petrol prices rise by 44% and diesel by 48.1%. In China, petrol prices increased by 21.7% and diesel by 23.7%.
The remarks came after the Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country. In New Delhi, petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices climbed from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.
The fuel price revision follows a sharp rise in global crude oil prices triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia.
(With inputs from ANI)