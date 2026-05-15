SC rejects Kannada actor Darshan's bail plea in Renukaswamy murder case

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to the Kanada actor, Darshan and others, the Supreme Court on Friday in its order rejected his bail plea in the Renukaswamy murder case.

It directed the Bengaluru court to expedite the hearing, after noting that the progress so far is "very slow".

"Though the trial is progressing slowly, the petitioner (Darshan) was not eligible to obtain bail for one year," said a Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi.

The top court also directed the Karnataka government to ensure that Darshan is provided all the prison amenities as per the jail manuals to which an undertrial prisoner is entitled.

Meanwhile, the trial is conducted in a day-to-day manner by first examining 60 important witnesses in the case.

The top court also perused a report from the Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, which revealed that the charge was framed in the case on November 3, 2025.

It, however, ordered that there is no need to keep the applicant in solitary confinement and clarified that the applicant (Darshan) would be entitled to move for another bail application if there is no substantial progress in the trial.