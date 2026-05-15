Three-year-old boy falls into borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, rescue operation underway

CHANDIGARH: A rescue operation is underway after a three-year-old boy, Gurkaran Singh alias Vansh, fell into an open borewell pit at Chak Samana village near Bhikhowal on the Hoshiarpur–Dasuya road in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

Locals said that the child accidentally slipped into the 25-foot-deep borehole while playing near the site outside his home at around 4 pm.

As soon as the incident came to the knowledge of the district administration, it launched a large-scale rescue operation.

Four JCB machines were pressed into service to dig a parallel trench near the pit in an attempt to reach the child safely.

"The child did not fall directly inside the narrow pipe of the borewell, which was around 90 feet deep, but got stuck in the space surrounding the pipe inside the loose soil,’’ said an officer.

"As the child is stuck in the soil around the pipe, we are hopeful of rescuing him alive. The oxygen is being supplied continuously. Also, a camera has been deployed inside the pit, which confirmed child's movement. He was playing nearby when his foot slipped due to the sandy surface, and he fell into the gap alongside the pipe,’’ he added.

Also, floodlights and emergency equipment have been arranged across the site so that the rescue operation continues smoothly.

The initial visuals from a camera inserted into the borehole reportedly confirmed that he is alive but looks frightened.

The SDM and a few DSPs have been stationed at the location throughout the evening.