Two-day work from home as part of austerity measures

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a 90-day public participation campaign “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan,” introducing measures focused on fuel conservation, greater use of public transport, support for Made-in-India products and responsible lifestyle practices.

Government departments will adopt a two-day work from-home system each week, except for essential public services.

Private companies and institutions have also been encouraged to follow the arrangement wherever feasible. The government has reduced official petrol allowances by up to 20%.

Every Monday will now be “Metro Monday,” with ministers, senior officers and government employees expected to use the Metro and other forms of public transport. To reduce traffic congestion, staggered office timings have also been introduced.

Delhi government offices will operate from 10.30 am to 7 pm, while MCD offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm. To improve last-mile connectivity, the government has prepared a route plan for 58 feeder buses serving employees living in 29 government colonies.

The CM urged citizens to voluntarily observe one “No Vehicle Day” every week. The government will stop purchasing new petrol, diesel, CNG or hybrid vehicles for the next six months. Employees who spend at least one-fourth of their transport allowance on public transport will receive an additional 10% allowance. Logistics and freight companies will be encouraged to shift to rail transport to reduce diesel consumption.