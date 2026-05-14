PM's austerity appeal: Delhi CM announces two day WFH for government offices, Metro use by ministers

Adhering to the prime minister's appeal for judicious use of fuel in view of the economic impact of the West Asia conflict, the Delhi government on Thursday announced a slew of measures including two days of 'work from home' (WFH) for government offices, use of Metro trains on Mondays by ministers and officers, and a voluntary 'no-vehicle day' every week.

Addressing a press conference along with her Cabinet colleagues, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed that her government has drawn an extensive plan under "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" to implement the PM's appeal.

She said all Delhi government offices will follow WFH two days a week.

The private sector will also be requested to follow it, she said.

Gupta said all ministers, officers and she herself will use Metro for commuting on Mondays while people will be requested to observe 'no-vehicle day' every week.