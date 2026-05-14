Fadnavis rides Bullet to Mantralaya as Maharashtra govt rolls out fuel-saving SOP amid West Asia conflict

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for ministers and government employees in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, directing them to reduce fuel consumption, promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs), and shift from physical meetings to virtual ones.

As part of the measures, the state government has decided to cancel planned foreign tours of ministers. Departments have also been instructed not to plan any new overseas visits. The SOP further encourages ministers and employees to use EVs instead of fuel-powered vehicles for official travel.

Setting an example, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travelled from his official residence, Varsha, to Mantralaya on a Bullet motorcycle instead of using his convoy. State minister Ashish Shelar accompanied him.

The SOP directs government officials and employees to minimise the use of vehicles for commuting and official tours. Officials travelling on duty have been asked to opt for carpooling instead of using separate vehicles. Where public transport is available, it should be preferred. Senior officials have also been advised to use public transport such as the metro, local trains, or state transport buses at least once a week.

To encourage wider adoption of EVs, the government has stressed the need to expand charging infrastructure across the state. Officials have been asked to establish charging stations at more locations and reduce charging costs to make EV use affordable. New charging stations planned under existing projects are also to be expedited.