PM Modi shrinks convoy, pushes EV use after call to reduce fuel consumption

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharply reduced the size of his official convoy, days after calling for austerity measures and urging citizens to cut down on the use of fuel-driven vehicles.
Official sources said the downsized convoy was deployed during the Prime Minister’s recent visits to Gujarat and Assam, shortly after his address in Hyderabad. The reduction was carried out while retaining all key security arrangements mandated under SPG protocol.
Sources added that Modi has also directed officials to incorporate electric vehicles into his convoy wherever feasible, without making fresh purchases.
The SPG has already started implementing the instruction, while ensuring there is no compromise on mandatory security guidelines laid down in the Blue Book.
The Home Minister has also taken steps to reduce his convoy to less than half, following the Prime Minister's appeals for conservative fuel use.
There are also indications from among the ministries and the departments that officials are gearing up for austerity measures in coming days.
The prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.
“We are being directed across the departments to identify all possible steps that can reduce fuel consumption. The message of the PM is for all, including us. We are waiting for communication from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) detailing what we should do. But every department will have to work out their own plans,” a senior official said.
The issue of reducing fuel usage by cutting down unnecessary travel was also discussed at the informal group of ministers' meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.
Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad earlier this week, the Prime Minister stressed that patriotism in present times extends beyond guarding the country’s borders and also includes responsible conduct in daily life.
“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives,” the Prime Minister had said.
Highlighting the impact of global disruptions and rising fuel costs, Modi appealed to people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by increasingly using public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles. He also urged citizens to reduce edible oil consumption to lower import dependence and called upon farmers to cut the use of chemical fertilisers and move towards natural farming practices.