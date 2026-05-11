Congress says PM’s austerity appeal exposes ‘serious’ economic stress

The Congress on Monday said that the “ground-level economic situation” was far removed from the government’s “propaganda”, seizing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures amid the West Asia crisis to allege that the economy was under severe strain.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Modi’s “unexpected pleas” to the people during a rally in Hyderabad suggested that “the economic situation is far more serious than what official numbers suggest”.

“The prime minister's unexpected pleas to the people of the country made from Hyderabad yesterday (Sunday) could mean the following -- The economic situation is far more serious than what official numbers suggest and what the prime minister and his colleagues have been claiming all this while,” Ramesh said on X.