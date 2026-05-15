Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals for global anti-narco alliance, warns of irreversible damage

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday highlighted that the world has less than a decade to mount a coordinated response to the global narcotics crisis before the damage becomes irreversible.

He called for a unified international legal and intelligence framework to combat drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

Speaking at the RN Kao Memorial Lecture 2026 organised by Research and Analysis Wing, Shah said fragmented national approaches had allowed international drug cartels to exploit legal loopholes and expand their influence across borders.

“If joint efforts are not initiated now, after 10 years the world will realise that it was too late to reverse the harm,” Shah said before an audience comprising ambassadors and high commissioners from over 40 countries, former R&AW chiefs and senior members of India’s security establishment.

Delivering the lecture on the theme “Narcotics: A Borderless Threat, A Collective Responsibility”, Shah linked the global drug trade directly to terrorism, organised crime and geopolitical instability. He warned against the emergence of “narco-states” and said proceeds from drug trafficking were increasingly being used to finance terror networks and parallel economies.

The annual lecture series, instituted in 2007, honours Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founding chief of R&AW.

Members of Kao’s family were also present at the event.