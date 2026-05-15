Uttarakhand sees a drop of over 4.5 lakh voters in massive verification drive

DEHRADUN: In a significant restructuring of the electoral rolls, Uttarakhand has witnessed a sharp decline in its voter base, with the number of registered electors dropping by 4,53,459 over the past year.

Official data from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office indicates that the state’s voter count has decreased from 84,29,459 in January 2025 to approximately 79,76,000 now.

Election officials attribute this reduction to a comprehensive purge of the rolls, removing names categorised under the ASD—Absent, Shifted, and Deceased—criteria.

"This reduction is a result of a rigorous verification process," said Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

"Names were removed due to deaths, migration, and the elimination of duplicate entries. Similar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercises have been conducted in other states, and we are simply aligning our records to ensure accuracy."