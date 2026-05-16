Karnataka urges Centre to scrap NEET, calls for restoration of state power to conduct CET

Amid the row over the cancellation of the 2026 NEET UG over question paper leak and other alleged irregularities in the examination, the Karnataka government on Saturday reiterated its demand for the restoration of state powers to conduct their own transparent and merit-based Common Entrance Tests.

Addressing a press conference, State Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil called the recent NEET question paper leak a "grave injustice" to the entire student community, and accused the central government of "sabotaging" the futures of thousands of students who dream of becoming doctors.

Karnataka's CET is a far superior model to NEET and should be adopted nationally.

The state has urged the Centre on multiple occasions to consider this, but those appeals have gone unheeded, he said.

Alleging that chaos surrounds NEET every single year, Patil demanded the resignation of the Union Minister concerned over this latest debacle and called for an investigation under the direction of a court of law.

The minister also expressed his lack of confidence in the ability of CBI, which is currently probing the scandal, stating that a transparent investigation under its watch is unlikely.

"This scandal appears to have been orchestrated to enable the sale of MBBS seats, and there are strong suspicions that powerful individuals are behind the entire affair," he alleged.