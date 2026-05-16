NEET UG re-exam on June 21 to be held amid intense heat across multiple states

NEW DELHI: The June 21 date scheduled for the re-examination of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2026 could be physically draining for a substantial chunk of the 22.05 lakh candidates, given the severe heat conditions expected at that time, particularly in northern and western parts of the country.

The summer solstice also falls around this period, when the sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer, which passes through central India.

Speaking to TNIE, Skymet Weather Services Vice President Mahesh Palawat said, “The southwest monsoon would have reached some portions of India, which will have issues of some rain around that time. However, intense heat and humidity conditions will prevail in Gujarat, Rajasthan, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.”

These regions are expected to see temperatures hovering in the late thirties, but the “feels like” temperature could be 45 degrees Celsius and above. “It is definitely going to cause immense distress to anyone stepping out during that time,” he said.

Heat conditions are likely to be more bearable in areas where the monsoon would have arrived — Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa, the Northeast, parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Officials in the education department confirmed that exam centres will not be air-conditioned.

When asked about the choice of the June date, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh told this reporter: “We needed to hold the exam as early as possible to minimise the impact on the medical education semester academic calendar and hence the date. May (the original exam date was May 3) was quite hot as well.”

He added: “We had to look at the challenges that monsoons could pose too. So, we had to optimise several factors at any point of time.”

On arrangements to reduce inconvenience to students, Singh said: “Drinking water will be provided. The district administration has been sensitised to make all necessary arrangements.”

He added that during the May 3 exam, coolers were arranged in some schools in Vidarbha and several centres were equipped with ORS.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said at a press conference a few days ago that the re-exam date would be extremely hot and that steps to reduce discomfort for candidates were being explored.