Three-year-old boy rescued nine hours after falling into borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

CHANDIGARH: Three-year-old Gurkaran Singh alias Vansh was rescued from an open borewell pit after a nine-hour-long operation at Chak Samana village near Bhikhowal on the Hoshiarpur–Dasuya road in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

The rescue teams pulled him out around 12.40 am and immediately shifted him to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Locals said that the child accidentally slipped into the 25-foot-deep borewell while playing near the site outside his home at around 4 pm.

The family of the child and villagers hugged the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other rescuers profusely, thanking them for their efforts in the entire rescue operation.

Earlier during the operation, the administration had called the child's mother to the site and asked her to speak to him so that he could remain calm.

Care was taken to use the machinery cautiously, ensuring that loose soil would not fall on the child and jeopardise his safety. Despite measures, the sand caved in many times, blocking camera view of the child.

Deputy Commissioner of Hoshiarpur Aashika Jain, Senior Superintendent of Police of Hoshiarpur Sandeep Kumar Malik and other senior administrative officials rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue efforts and personally supervise the rescue efforts.

Jain said rescue teams initially lowered a camera and oxygen pipe into the borewell to monitor the child's condition and ensure oxygen supply.