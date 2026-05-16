'Why doesn't the PM work from home?' Punjab CM slams Modi's foreign visits amid austerity call

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going on foreign trips after urging citizens to cut down on their overseas travels and gold purchases in view of the economic impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Targeting the prime minister over his visit to the Netherlands days after his austerity appeal, Mann told reporters, "First the prime minister should stop his foreign visits. Where is he now? He has gone to the Netherlands. He will visit 3-4 more countries. He has asked people to avoid, but he still went (on foreign visits).

"You are shutting down everything...do not buy gold, do not undertake foreign visits, work from home," he added.

The prime minister is on a six-day tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties.

"Why doesn't the PM work from home?" Mann asked, replying to a question on the PM's call.