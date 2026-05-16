'Why doesn't the PM work from home?' Punjab CM slams Modi's foreign visits amid austerity call

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going on foreign trips after urging citizens to cut down on their overseas travels and gold purchases in view of the economic impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Targeting the prime minister over his visit to the Netherlands days after his austerity appeal, Mann told reporters, "First the prime minister should stop his foreign visits. Where is he now? He has gone to the Netherlands. He will visit 3-4 more countries. He has asked people to avoid, but he still went (on foreign visits).
"You are shutting down everything...do not buy gold, do not undertake foreign visits, work from home," he added.
The prime minister is on a six-day tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy to enhance bilateral ties.
"Why doesn't the PM work from home?" Mann asked, replying to a question on the PM's call.
The Punjab chief minister also took on the BJP-led Centre for increasing prices of petrol and diesel.
"We were to become 'vishwaguru' but we have become 'vishwachele'. The war is happening somewhere else but restrictions are being imposed here. Why has no other country implemented it (restrictions)?" he asked.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices.
Amid the conflict in West Asia, PM Modi has appealed to citizens to reduce fuel use, postpone gold purchases and foreign travel.
He also urged using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.
After his public appeal, Modi has reduced the size of his convoy, prompting several BJP chief ministers and other leaders to adopt similar measures.
Opposition has criticised Modi's appeal calling it a sign of his 'incapability' to handle the crisis.
(With inputs from PTI)