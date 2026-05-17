India, Netherlands ink 17 agreements, aiming to boost cooperation in key sectors, including defence

The agreements inked between the two sides will provide for boosting cooperation in areas of semiconductors, critical minerals, health, water, renewable energy, agriculture and culture among others, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A key pact signed following the Modi-Jetten meeting was one on migration and mobility, which is expected to facilitate greater movement of Indians to the European nation for jobs and education.

While deliberating on geopolitical developments, the two leaders called for a free, open and peaceful lndo-Pacific, based on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation, and "absence of coercion and conflicts", according to the joint statement.

The remarks came against the backdrop of growing global concerns over China's increasingly assertive behaviour in the region.

Recognising the strategic importance of critical minerals for continued innovation, the two prime ministers expressed their mutual interest in strengthening cooperation across the critical minerals value chain, including exploration and integration of value chains.

Both leaders also welcomed an initiative to connect the Dutch Semicon Competence Centre to the Indian Semiconductor Mission, which aims to support and strengthen the semiconductor sector, according to the joint statement.

On enhancing overall two-way trade, Modi and Jetten emphasised the immense potential for further growth particularly in light of opportunities arising from the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which was signed earlier this year.

In the meeting, PM Modi thanked Jetten for the continued Dutch support to India's permanent membership of a reformed and expanded UN Security Council.

According to the joint statement, Jetten strongly condemned the "heinous and abhorrent" Pehalgam terrorist attack in April 2025 - in which 26 tourists were killed - and extended his country's unwavering support to India in its fight against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

The two prime ministers unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called for a "zero tolerance" approach to combat terrorism and rejected double standards in countering the menace, it said.

"There has been significant progress in India-Netherlands ties in the last one decade," Modi said in his televised opening remarks during the meeting with Jetten.

The prime minister said India considers the Netherlands among its most important partners as the historical and people to people relations between the two sides are "deep" rooted.

"Democratic values, market economy and responsible behavior are part of our common approach.Our cooperation in areas of Water, healthcare and education has been making the lives of our people better," he said.

Modi also highlighted India's economic growth.

The prime minister suggested that there should be convergence of the Netherlands' expertise and India's "speed and skill" in every sector.

"We need to take our cooperation in areas of innovation, investment, sustainability and defence to new heights.Under this common vision, we are taking India-Netherlands relations to the level of strategic partnership," Modi said.

The two prime ministers also expressed deep concern over the situation in West Asia, especially its serious implications for the region and the wider world in view of disruptions caused to the global energy supplies and trade networks.

Modi and Jetten called for freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any "restrictive" measures, and reaffirmed their support for ongoing initiatives in this regard, according to a joint statement.

Roughly one-fifth of global energy supplies pass through this narrow waterway, where shipping has been severely disrupted since February 28, after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine - marked by the ongoing conflict with Russia and regional security developments.

They agreed to continue supporting efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, it added.

Modi landed in The Hague on Friday on a two-day visit as part of a four-nation trip to Europe that is aimed at ramping up bilateral ties in a range of key areas.

(With inputs from PTI)