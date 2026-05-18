'Every Sikh family should have four children': Punjab BJP leader writes to CM seeking cash incentive

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP state general secretary Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking introduction of financial incentives for young Sikh couples along the lines of Andhra Pradesh government's recent announcement of cash incentives for third and fourth children.

Raju said, "Every Sikh family in Punjab should have four children."

In a letter to the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwan, Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju wrote, "The Sikh community is a constitutionally recognised minority in India. According to NFHS data, the fertility rate among Sikhs is the lowest among the country’s major communities. As a result, the Sikh population has been continuously declining. It is a matter of concern that the share of Sikhs in Punjab’s population has decreased from 62.95 per cent in 1991 to 57.69 per cent in the 2011 Census, and indications suggest that this trend is still continuing."

He stressed upon the need for immediate implementation of the policy stating, "This demographic decline is a serious matter of concern for the social and cultural future of the Sikh community in Punjab."

"Such a step would help preserve the social, cultural, and demographic strength of the Sikh community, a patriotic community that has made exceptional contributions to India’s freedom struggle, defense, agriculture, and national development. I sincerely hope that the government will give serious consideration to this important matter."

When contacted Raju said, "This is my personal opinion and not of the party. The demography of Punjab is changing fast and as there is feeling in southern states that one person one vote so in the coming future their population should increase. So same way population of Sikh community should increase in Punjab to save our culture and heritage as we are a minority community."