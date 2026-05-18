Gold is financial armour, public appeals alone won't help: Experts on PM Modi's austerity call

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal asking Indians to avoid excessive gold purchases has reopened a long-running debate about the country’s dependence on imported bullion. The country’s gold imports have surged sharply in recent years, with official estimates placing imports at nearly $72 billion in FY2025–26.

While Modi’s remarks were aimed at reducing pressure on the rupee, industry voices argue that India’s relationship with gold runs far deeper than economics and cannot be changed through public appeals alone.

“Someone who has a marriage at home or wants to buy gold will buy it regardless,” said a market expert, Rajesh Agarwal, familiar with the bullion trade. “If the PM says don’t buy gold, people are not suddenly going to stop buying it. That’s not realistic in India.”

Industry observers say the precious metal is not treated as a luxury purchase but as a form of financial security that can be relied upon during emergencies. “People see gold as financial armour,” the expert remarked.

Drop in jewellery sales even before PM’s appeal

The bullion market, meanwhile, was already facing weakness before the PM’s comments. Traders say soaring prices, volatility and cautious consumer spending had already slowed jewellery demand this quarter. “Demand was already weak this quarter. However, the PM’s remarks did not create a huge impact,” the expert noted.