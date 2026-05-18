NEET UG paper leak: CBI arrests Renukai Chemistry Classes founder from Maharashtra's Latur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the question paper leak and other irregularities in the 2026 NEET UG, has made another arrest in the case, nabbing Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs the Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) from Maharashtra's Latur city.

Motegaonkar was arrested after a leaked question paper for the medical entrance exam was found on his mobile phone during searches conducted by the central agency on Sunday.

The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar was an active member of the organised gang involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET UG paper, according to an official.

Motegaonkar in conspiracy with other accused received the question paper and answers of NEET UG Exam, 2026 ahead of April 23, 2026 exam, they said.

He allegedly circulated the paper to several persons.

(With inputs from PTI)