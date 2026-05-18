Pleas for modification of earlier orders on stray dogs: SC verdict on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgement on Tuesday in the batch of pleas seeking a direction for modification of its earlier August 11 orders in the stray dogs case.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, who reserved its judgement on January 29 -- after hearing the submissions extensively from the petitioners, respondents, Union of India, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), dog lovers, victims of dog bites, animal rights activists, and lawyers representing the Centre and state governments, many intervenors and others in the case -- will deliver the verdict on Tuesday.

While reserving the verdict, the Supreme Court had asked the AWBI to expeditiously decide the applications filed by local organizations seeking recognition to carry out animal welfare programmes like sterilization and others.

The Supreme Court had on July 28, last year, taken suo motu cognizance of this issue.

Following this, after hearing of completion of the case, Supreme Court had on August 11 last year in its order directed to round up all the stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within eight weeks and be sent to dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities, after noting that it wants the "national capital to be free of stray dogs."

"We are not doing this for us, it is for the public interest. So, no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earliest. We want national capital to be free of stray dogs," said, a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

This was subsequently challenged by many before the court seeking reversal and many modifications to it.

The court had, on August 22, primarily reversed its earlier order directing the authorities to move all stray dogs to shelters and said they can be released to the same area from where they were captured after proper sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour. It barred the feeding of the dogs in public places.