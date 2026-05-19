CJI asks high courts to follow SC example, go virtual two days a week

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday said he had requested the chief justices of all the state high courts to conduct online hearings on Mondays and Fridays for the time being to reduce avoidable expenditure on fuels.

Keeping in view the West Asia crisis, the apex court judges, on May 15, during a meeting, decided to hear cases exclusively through video conference on Mondays and Fridays. The SC judges also “unanimously resolved” to encourage carpooling arrangements amongst themselves to ensure optimal fuel utilisation.

The SC’s decision came following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cutting down expenditures due to the West Asia crisis. This decision is seen as a major push towards judicial cost-cutting on fuel expenses amid global geopolitical tensions. Legal experts, the bar, and others lauded the move.

Senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi praised the CJI’s decision, and said that using a digital format did not hinder the judicial process, adding that “every judge was extra patient” and that video conferencing proceedings went on “very smoothly”.

Strongly backing the CJI’s initiative, Rohatgi stressed, “I also urge all the high courts to follow suit.” Echoing similar views, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “I join my learned friend in those submissions.”