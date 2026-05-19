Congress terms Arunachal CM Khandu’s continuation in office a ‘travesty’ after SC probe order in corruption case

The Congress on Tuesday questioned why Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had not been removed from office despite the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into allegations of corruption against him.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the continuation of Khandu in office amounted to a “gross travesty” of the Supreme Court’s order.

Ramesh said that on April 6, 2026, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to commence a preliminary inquiry into allegations that firms linked to the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s family were awarded contracts worth Rs 1,270 crore over a 10-year period from January 2015 to December 2025, raising concerns of conflict of interest.