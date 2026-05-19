Indian official found dead at mission in Bangladesh's Chattogram; probe underway

NEW DELHI: An Indian official posted at the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday, prompting local police to launch an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Narendra Dhar, 35, a protocol officer from Haryana serving at the Indian mission in Chattogram’s Khulshi area.

According to the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, mission officials alerted authorities after the officer failed to respond from inside his room on Tuesday morning. His body was later recovered from the premises and sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Police said an unnatural death case would be registered and a detailed investigation launched after the post-mortem examination. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of death, and the autopsy report is awaited.

Government sources said the Indian High Commission is in touch with the officer’s family.

Officials added that the body would be handed over to the Indian mission after post-mortem formalities are complete.