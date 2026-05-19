SC declines to entertain plea over renaming Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre to take a time-bound decision on the Maharashtra government’s proposal to rename the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Maharashtra government had proposed renaming the airport as ‘Lokneta D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport’.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said entertaining the plea would amount to judicial overreach into policymaking.

“This will amount to indulging in policy making,” the bench told counsel appearing for petitioner organisation Prakashjhot Samajik Sanstha.

The top court said it was not inclined to entertain the plea challenging a November 2025 Bombay High Court order dismissing the petition. However, it granted liberty to the petitioner to pursue the matter before the competent authority.

“Is it the function of the court that what should be the name of an airport?” the bench observed.

(With inputs from PTI)