‘Consider how to destroy, recover data kept abroad’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to consider as a PIL a plea filed by a cybersecurity consultant, seeking a robust mechanism to recover or destroy the personal data of Indians allegedly stolen and stored on foreign servers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a PIL filed by Nitish Kumar, a cybersecurity consultant.

The top court, although it declined to entertain the petition directly, however, noted it was largely a technical matter and directed the petitioner, Kumar, to take his concerns to the government instead. The petition sought the court’s intervention to operationalise the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.