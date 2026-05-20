India

‘Consider how to destroy, recover data kept abroad’

The top court, although it declined to entertain the petition directly, however, noted it was largely a technical matter and directed the petitioner, Kumar, to take his concerns to the government instead.
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.(File photo | ANI)
Express News Service
Updated on
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NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to consider as a PIL a plea filed by a cybersecurity consultant, seeking a robust mechanism to recover or destroy the personal data of Indians allegedly stolen and stored on foreign servers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a PIL filed by Nitish Kumar, a cybersecurity consultant.

The top court, although it declined to entertain the petition directly, however, noted it was largely a technical matter and directed the petitioner, Kumar, to take his concerns to the government instead. The petition sought the court’s intervention to operationalise the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Supreme Court
Data
Meity Secretary S Krishnan