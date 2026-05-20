'Gimmick, not leadership': Rahul, Kharge slam PM Modi over 'Melody' candy gift to Italian PM

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wedenesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Italian Premier Giorgio Meloni posted a video of Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees.

An economic storm is raging but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handing out candy in Italy, Rahul Gandhi said.

"This isn't leadership, it's a gimmick," Gandhi, who is on a visit to his constituency Raebareli, said on X.

At a time farmers, labourers, traders and others in the country are all in tears, the prime minister is laughing and making reels while BJP folks are clapping along, the former Congress president said in his post in Hindi.

"An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!" he said The Italian premier featured Modi as well in a video on the X.