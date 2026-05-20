PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Italian counterpart Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday.

The focus areas of the talks were trade, defence, clean energy and technology.

Modi, who landed in Rome on Tuesday night on the final leg of his five-nation tour, was accorded a ceremonial military honour when he arrived for talks with Meloni.

Ahead of bilateral talks, PM Modi called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella and discussed different aspects relating to India-Italy friendship, including trade, investment and cultural linkages.

They also discussed collaboration in areas such as AI, critical minerals, space and nuclear energy.

Earlier, Modi said that his visit would focus on ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Italy, with particular attention to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

In a social media post, he also said that the two sides will review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors.

Soon after PM Modi's arrival on Tuesday night, Meloni hosted him for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal talks aimed at further boosting India-Italy ties.