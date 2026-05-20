India must stay alert amid West Asia crisis, no immediate concern: Civil Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said India must remain prepared for any possible fallout from the escalating crisis in West Asia, while stressing that the current situation does not pose an immediate concern for the country.

The minister said that all sectors, including civil aviation, must proactively assess potential risks and prepare mitigation plans.

"The situation is not worrisome at present, but we need to remain alert. Every sector, including civil aviation, has to assess the impact and prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies," he told reporters in Ranchi.

Addressing concerns over rising travel costs amid global uncertainty, the minister said the Centre had already taken measures to shield domestic passengers from fare hikes.

He said aviation turbine fuel (ATF), along with airport landing and parking charges, had been reduced to help stabilise fares and support the aviation sector. Last week, the Delhi government cut value-added tax on ATF from 25 per cent to 7 per cent.

"Nearly five lakh passengers travel daily on domestic routes. We are continuously monitoring airfares. If demand rises, we will increase connectivity and deploy more aircraft," Naidu said.