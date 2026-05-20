SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking ban on alcohol sold in tetra packs, sachets

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and other authorities on a plea seeking an immediate ban on the sale of alcohol in packaging such as tetra packs and sachets.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, agreed to hear the petition filed by the organisation ‘Community Against Drunken Driving’.

Advocate Vipin Nair, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the definition of a “bottle” under the excise regime was vague and argued that standardisation was required in this regard.

"They are confusing fruit juice with liquor. They use photo of apple and the pack contains Vodka," he said, adding the State has the duty to protect the health of citizens.

The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to frame a policy applicable to all the states and Union Territories and to forthwith ban the sale of alcohol in packaging such as tetra packs and sachets.

It has also sought a direction to the Centre to frame a policy in respect of the states to amend their respective excise Acts, rules, and policies forthwith, adopting uniform definitions of "bottling" limited to glass containers or other visibly distinct receptacles.

(With inputs from PTI)