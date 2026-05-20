Union MoS Bittu calls Punjab CM Mann 'ISI agent', says CM hindering India's growth

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of trying to create obstacles in the functioning of the country and called him an 'ISI agent'.

Bittu, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Road Under Bridge (RUB) near Ambala–Chandigarh rail section in Zirakpur, alleged that Mann's actions could endanger national interests.

He further claimed people should closely monitor the Punjab chief minister’s activities.

"Do you (Mann) compare yourself to the Prime Minister? Will you be able to do as much work as the PM? He is the country's PM, and he has to visit the world. If he does not go out, how could he resolve the oil and gas issue?," he said.

Bittu further alleged, "What does Mann know about? It is a serious matter. I want to say that this man is an ISI agent, and he wants to put our country in danger at the behest of the ISI. He wants to create obstacles in the PM's work. I want to ask people to keep an eye on him."

The remarks came after CM Mann reportedly mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent foreign visits. Mann had slammed Modi over his appeal to people to postpone foreign travel and said he himself has not stopped going abroad.

"First, the prime minister should stop his foreign visits. Where is he now? He has gone to the Netherlands. He will visit 3-4 more countries. He has asked people to avoid, but he still went (on foreign visits)," Mann had stared.